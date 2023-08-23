













The creators of Genshin Impact show their new action game Zenless Zone Zero









The creators of Genshin Impact presented to his Zenless Zone Zero proposes new urban area scenarios that go from a lonely street to spaces that are under reconstruction, a common city life.

It will also bring games within the game, a very modern smart thing. You can die in arcade machines in the same installment.

Besides, Zenless Zone Zero considers three different modes: Defensive Assist, Evasive Assist and Offensive Assist.

The designs that allowed us to see the progress adhere to his overall signature style, which is very futuristic and technological but it has the structure of the city that we know.

Zenless Zone Zero introduces you to a new place, the last metropolis: a new Eridu.

Source: miHoYo

The new installment will allow you to travel the world with your team through labyrinths that will change, a very Sci Fi journey.

We are facing a story that invites you to rebellion in murmuring conspiracies. Of course, with the high-tech urban touch that at the moment does not wink at a cyberpunk.

What else should I know about Zenless Zone Zero?

One of the most interesting concepts of the new video game from the developers of Genshin Impact it is the opening to new realities: dual identities that oppose two people.

However, there is still much to be known in the coming time and in the gameplay proposed in Zenless Zone Zero what is an urban fantasy action RPG installment.

