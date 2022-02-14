MiHoYo has announced HoYoverse, the name that this new virtual experience will bear.

Genshin Impact has carved a niche for itself in the world of video games by putting Chinese development on the map. Its managers are myHoYoa Shanghai-based company that has previously produced other notable works on mobile devices, such as Honkai Impact 3rd, which work in a similar way within its free to play proposal.

Now, the company wants to continue taking steps forward and, for this, it has announced through a statement in its official website the creation of HoYoverse, your new metaverse. This is the brand with which from now on they will refer to their virtual world, which will include the different games they continue to serve, as well as different additions related to the anime and other aspects.

“The brand aims to create and offer gamers around the world an immersive virtual world experience through a variety of entertainment services“, they explain in the text. “The launch of HoYoverse reflects our commitment to provide the global audience with immersive entertainment through diverse and high-quality content.”

We want to offer an immersive virtual world experiencemyHoYoThe Co-Founder and CEO of HoYoVerse, Haoyu Caihas stated that they will continue to focus on long-term strategies, technological research and innovation in various fields, including artificial intelligence or cloud computing. The work will be carried out from various offices spread across the globe, with bases in Montreal, Los Angeles, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.

Waiting to find out when we will get to see something more specific about this metaverse that they are preparing, Genshin Impact already has the new content update ready that will arrive this month on PC, consoles, and mobile devices. It is important to remember this last platform, since we are talking about one of the most outstanding titles on both iOS and Android, having generated $134.3 million only at the end of 2021.

