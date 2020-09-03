Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will be tackling a new project on Netflix. It will be a series based on the fantasy trilogy “The Three Bodies Problem” by Chinese author Liu Qixin. Reported by Fox News…

Bennyoff and Weiss said that everything starts on a small blue planet and ends in distant parts of Velenna. The writers called the book, which will form the basis of the series, the most ambitious fiction they have met.

The author of the book will participate in the creation of the series as a consultant. He said that he has great respect for the team that will adapt his work.

In October last year it became known that HBO will shoot a prequel to the popular TV series “Game of Thrones”, which will be called “House of the Dragon.” The latest season of Game of Thrones won several Emmy awards, including Best Drama Series.