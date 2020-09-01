David Benioff and DB Weiss, the creators of the series Game of Thrones, have admitted on occasion that there will never be another television fiction like the one that ended last May on HBO. By size, ambition and reception of the public. Still, the main content platforms on-line They have fought to have them exclusively to take care of productions for the next few years. In the end, the one chosen by the scriptwriters and producers has been Netflix, for which they have signed as a couple, as if they were a seal of quality. And by the tens of millions, according to several specialized publications in the US.

“We are excited to welcome you in Netflix to the masterful storytellers David Benioff and DB Weiss, “said the platform’s content chief, Ted Sarandos, who has won out over other entertainment giants such as Disney or Amazon, who had also bid for the brains behind the series fantasy based on the books by George RR Martin. “They are a creative force and have dazzled audiences around the world with their epic storytelling. We are looking forward to seeing what their imaginations will bring to our members, “added Sarandos. For their part, David Benioff and DB Weiss have noted that they have enjoyed more than a decade of” beautiful “journey on HBO and have shown their enthusiasm. for joining Netflix now.

“In recent months we have spent many hours talking to (Netflix executives) Cindy Holland and Peter Friedlander, as well as Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber. We remember the same shots from the same 80s movies, we love the same books, we get excited by the same narrative possibilities, “said Benioff and Weiss. “Netflix has built something amazing and unprecedented, and we are honored to be invited to join,” they added.

The specialized publication Deadline place the signing of David Benioff and DB Weiss in the multi-million dollar “nine figures” range with which Netflix also hired other television star creatives such as Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy. Media like Variety They point out that Rhimes will collect from Netflix at least 150 million for five years while Murphy could take up to 300 million for the same time. The sources of Hollywood Reporter they aim that Netflix has hired the creators of Game of Thrones for 200 million dollars (about 178 million euros) without specifying the number of years.

Benioff and Weiss have made television history with Game of Thrones, HBO’s epic fantasy series that has been fired this year as a huge worldwide phenomenon. Game of Thrones It is the most recognized series in the history of the Emmy Awards, with 47 awards, and for this year’s gala it has 32 nominations, the record for a series in a single edition of these awards.

Apart from their plans at Netflix, Benioff and Weiss also have among their future projects to write several films for the saga Star wars.