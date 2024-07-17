The statement comes following the strong pressure that Carter and his men are receiving from the community to finally have a usable date, due in part to an announcement from the team last month that the date had been set internally.

Dean Carter, the project manager Fallout: London, a huge Fallout 4 mod set in London explained that the reason why the developers have not yet revealed the new release date It’s due to the signing of confidentiality agreements, probably with GOG who is helping them with the launch (no confirmation on this, though).

Soon, but when?

As you may recall, the arrival of the Fallout 4 update to the latest generation consoles forced the development team to abandon the April 23 release date. The new update has never been made public, despite the promise that there is not much left to know about it and to have the mod, which we remember It will be completely free and distributed via GOG because it’s too big for Nexus Mods and other specialized sites.

Carter explained the situation in a recent interview with Metro, also talking about the nightmare the development team experienced when Bethesda has released its patchwhich also arrived on PC, which has infuriated the modding community quite a bit, given the compatibility problems it has created for the most popular mods.

According to Carter, therefore, Team FOLON, the group that is working on Fallout: London, cannot reveal the new release date to potential players even if they wanted to, because signed confidentiality agreements. Having said that, he somehow reiterated that there isn’t much time left.

Fallout: London is the closest thing to a new Fallout we’ll be able to play in the next few months/yearsconsidering that the arrival of Fallout 5 is still a long way off. In any case, the modder scene is very active in this sense and offers often very complete experiences, made with great love, such as the mod that recreates Van Buren, the original Fallout 3, starting from Fallout 2.