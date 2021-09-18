From Vicarious Visions they tell how they have experienced the Activision Blizzard crisis due to cases of abuse.

Diablo 2 is a Legendary Action RPG from Blizzard’s Golden Age, to which many of us dedicate countless hours of our lives. It is inevitable that the arrival of the remake of the cult title seemed to many as one of the most anticipated news, more when we know that it is Vicarious visions the study that carried it out, creators of the return of Crash Bandicoot and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater.

The creators believe that people should do what they think is rightEverything pointed to we would have a happy ending with Vicarious Visions and Diablo II: Resurrected, but just a couple of months ago the infamous news broke of cases of harassment and hostile culture towards women within Activision Blizzard, an extreme situation that even led one of its employees to kill himself. A lawsuit by the state of California against the company began the crisis of the industry giant before public opinion, which sparked scandal after scandal and that apparently is far from over.

The scandal has directly and indirectly affected to most Activision Blizzard studios, and among the games noted, Diablo II: Resurrected has even been attacked by the creator of Diablo, David brevik, which assured that it would neither buy nor broadcast the game. This time it was the developers of the remake who have spoken to AXIOS, saying that people “you should do what you think is right”, when deciding whether to buy the game.

They have changed some designs of the game so that they are less sexualizedRob Gallerani, Design Director, Diablo II: Resurrected has confessed that it was very worrying for them to hear all the controversy, but Vicarious Visions is a study that was left out of the scandals to which the lawsuit referredBut despite everything, Gallerani has confessed to having redoubled efforts on the situation at Vicarious Visions and to reflecting with employees to try to improve. Gallerani has also spoken about the effort that is being made when it comes to clean up content that contains controversial references to abuse cases, although in the case of Diablo II he has acknowledged not having found anything problematic.

Too They have changed some designs of the game, such as the Amazon, so that they are less sexualized. In any case, Gallerani recognized that the effort to renew the appearance was born out of the need for the characters look like warriors and not someone “out of a nightclub”. The effort to lower the level of sexual content has also reached another of Blizzard’s great franchises, World of Warcraft, where part of the changes are already being implemented. Diablo II: Resurrected hits the market this September 23 on PC and consoles, and if you want more information, you have available the reasons why it has convinced us, although with some nuances.

