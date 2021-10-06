Dead by Daylight has become a phenomenon in recent years within its genre, to such an extent that the people of Behavior Interactive have not only filled the game with content every so often, but have even updated their title to get the greater possible party to the new generation of consoles.
However, it seems that the people in this study not only aim to keep the multiplayer title alive, as a new rumor ensures that the creators of Dead by Daylight would be developing a new Xbox exclusive, which would also be a triple A development.
We have been able to know the rumor thanks to the user @ FaizanS91838893 from Twitter, which shared an image about the job offers that the company has published, where a level designer is being sought for an “unannounced AAA project”, with the tagline of Xbox One and PC as platforms.
Taking into account the precedents of the study, it is possible that this new Xbox exclusive developed by the creators of Dead by Daylight have elements seen in your previous work. In the job offer we can see how the game will be developed under the Unreal Engine 4 graphics engine.
In addition, it would be in charge of working closely with the level artists, and they would have to take care of other tasks such as level design (of course), as well as designing some combat encounters. For now, there is nothing confirmed about this new xbox exclusive developed by Behavior Interactive, so we should stay tuned for any possible future announcements.
