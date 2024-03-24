The new branded title Bend Studiocreators of Days Goneit will be a title live serviceaccording to some evidence that has emerged in the last few hours.

The Oregon-based company's last game was the aforementioned Days Gone, released on PlayStation 4 in April 2019 before arriving on PC two years later.

Months ago Bend Studio had confirmed that it was working on a new IP, but the team has not yet shared any concrete information on the project in question. Recently, however, some indirect suggestions have arrived on the nature of the next title curated by the studio.

According to what we read in a job announcement published by Bend Studio, the next project will be a live-service. The aforementioned announcement explicitly mentions the term “live-service” three timeshighlighting the daily responsibilities of the potential hire and the required experience of the ideal candidate.

Sony therefore still seems intent on focusing on this genre, which has been causing discussion among gamers for some time now and which so far has produced both excellent successes That sensational failures.

In 2022 Sony revealed its intention to publish a dozen such titles by March 2026which corresponds to the end of its fiscal year 2025, but half of these projects have been canceled or postponed.

Among the titles in question was Helldivers 2recently released and the Multiplayer game cancelled set in the universe of The Last of Us. Sony's attempts to target the model so aggressively GaaS have so far created a lot of disturbances.

Naughty Dog essentially went through an entire console generation without producing a new game precisely because it had channeled all its production efforts on the multiplayer title The Last of Us, canceled after the team realized not being able to commit to supporting a similar long-term project.

Bend Studio had previously presented two projects to Sony viz a sequel to Days Gone And a new chapter in the Resistance saga, as revealed by one of its senior staff members. Both ideas, however, they were discarded by Sony.



