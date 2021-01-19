The British studio Sumo Digital has been known throughout its professional career for being able to deliver video games of a multitude of styles and themes. Racing with Hotshot Racing, action with Crackdown 3, platforms with Little Big Planet or role with Hood: Outlaws & Legends, which will arrive this year. Despite this, the creators of Crackdown 3 are working on an open world AAA game, in addition to another proposal that has specified its first details thanks to the job offers that the company has enabled in its social networks and of which it has been echoed Resetera user and video game industry analyst MauroNL.

Sumo Digital, specifically the Sheffield location, is currently hiring for two unannounced projects. Going over the several available job listings some details can be gathered about both projects. One being an open-world AAA action title and the other a 3rd person MP shooter. 1/7 – MauroNL (@ MauroNL3) January 19, 2021

This is how Sumo Digital referred to first unannounced project they have on their hands: “We are looking for a senior video game designer who is passionate about working on the next game of a Existing AAA open world action franchise. This is a well-established intellectual property and the applicant will have to grow the universe of the saga that is made up of multiple titles. Help is needed to improve the gameplay and narrative of an existing IP. ” Similarly, a job offer for a sound designer describes the game as “a console title Huge AAA but not announced with a clear vision of how to make our game really stand out from the competition. ” Although Sumo has not made explicit reference, it is already beginning to speculate that we are facing an incipient Crackdown 4.

On the other hand, this is what has been said in the job offers related to the second project: “Extraordinary opportunity for an experienced lighting artist to join an experienced team currently working on a third person multiplayer action title Unannounced. This is an exciting new high profile multiplayer action franchise. A game designer who specializes in character, combat, and transversal mechanics is also required to play a critical role in developing the core experience of a game. AAA from scratch”. In this case we have no clues about what it could be because, as Sumo Digital has said, it is a new IP created from scratch.