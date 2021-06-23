In the second year of the

pandemic, the pioneers of covid vaccines Katalin Karikó, Drew Weissman, Philip Felgner, Uğur Şahin, Özlem Türeci, Derrick Rossi and Sarah Gilbert have just won the

Princess of Asturias Award for Scientific and Technical Research 2021. Seven names for the seventh of the eight international awards that the Princess of Asturias Foundation announces this year, the most choral of all, and that meet this its XLI edition. An award for which a total of 48 candidates from 17 nationalities chose and that recognizes their race against the clock to return us to normalcy in troubled times.

A group of

seven scientists in which the most visible face is that of Katalin Karikó, because if vaccines are the only hope to end the coronavirus, it is thanks to science and the work of this Hungarian biochemist, despite the fact that the 90s have passed receiving letter after letter refusing funding for his research, and his efforts to discover the therapeutic possibilities of messenger RNA, a component on which the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are based.

And alongside the Nobel candidate are Drew Weissman, an immunologist at the University of Pennsylvania, also a pioneer of messenger RNA; Philip Felgner, director of the Vaccine Research and Development Center at the University of California; Uğur Şahin and Özlem Türeci, founders of

Bionthech, the German biomedical company that was instrumental in the development of Pfizer’s vaccine; Derrick Rossi, Canadian biologist and founder of the

Modern biotechnology, and Sarah Gilbert, who led the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine with her team from the University of Oxford, associated with the British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical company

AstraZeneca.

