Borderlands creator Gearbox is working on a bunch of projects, and the company’s next game will be announced soon, according to the team leader. Fans will be happy, it seems.
The saga of Borderlands is absolutely one of the most beloved in the video game market. The most recent main chapter, the third, has been available for years now and fans can’t wait to find out what Gearbox has in store for us. We don’t have in-depth information on the video game yet, but the head of the team – Randy Pitchford – wanted to share a few words about it.
In short, according to Pitchford players will be happy of what the company created.
The commentary on the new Gearbox game
“I’ve been pretty bad at hiding the fact that we’re working on a lot of things and we’re working on big things,” Pitchford tells GamesRadar+. “I’m sure our fans are going to be very, very excited about the next game project when we’re ready to announce it. And I’ll tell you that We won’t make people wait long before announcing it“.
The last mainline Borderlands game was Borderlands 3 in 2019, but there were several spin-offs in 2022: New Tales from the Borderlands and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. The latter game in particular proved to be a huge success, and Pitchford hints that there will likely be more games in the same vein in the future.
“We achieved a better result with the first Wonderlands than the first Borderlands, so that’s something we can build on,” Pitchford explains. “I love fantasy. That’s why we created the Dragon Keep DLC for Borderlands 2, because I really love fantasy. A lot of us at Gearbox love fantasy, and this gives us a chance to play with it within the context of the Borderlands themes and universe. I think it’s reasonable for our fans to expect more.”
We also point out that the Borderlands movie has yet to come out but the head of Gearbox says he wants to announce the sequel soon.
