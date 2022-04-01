Platinum Games already took advantage of April 1 to end up launching Sol Cresta, from the Neo-Classic Arcade series.

In recent years it is common for Platinum Games, creators of the Bayonetta saga, to take advantage of the April Fools’ Day (or Jokes or April Fools’ Day) to carry out new announcements that, although born within the joke itself, can later become a reality, as happened with Sol Cresta from 2020 to 2021.

Sol Cresta is a title for PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch that has been reborn as a continuation of the classics Terra Cresta and Moon Cresta, from the 80s. It’s a retro but renewed shoot ’em up that kicks off the series Neo Classic Arcadeand this April 1 the studio has announced the alleged remaining games in the collection.

Sol Cresta was born as a joke and ended up launchingThrough the extravagant video that we see below these lines and an update on your official Webhave been announced 9 more games that will accompany Sol Cresta. Although it is a joke presentation, it should never be ruled out that at least some of them end up becoming a reality, since it has happened with the aforementioned game and Platinum usually bets on smaller projects lately.

The 10 games in the Neo-Classic Arcade collection are as follows:

Volume 1 – SUN CREST



Volume 2 – Galactic Badass Beat ‘Em Up Action



Volume 3 – Battle Action Block-Breaking Game



Volume 4 – Sci-Fi Superhuman Soccer



Volume 5 – Pt Spectacular Side-Scrolling Action



Volume 6 – Constella-Style Side Scrolling Shooting



Volume 7 – High-Speed ​​Action Racing



Volume 8 – Dynamite Sexy Puzzle Game



Volume 9 – Ultimate Top-View Bastard Action



Volume 10 – Apocalyptic Giant Robot Fighting



As you can see, in the provisional name itself they tell what these supposed video games would be about, so we just have to wait to find out. if the joke ends up becoming a reality. At the moment, the most anticipated game from Platinum Games is a Bayonetta 3 that is scheduled to launch on Nintendo Switch this year, after having made several changes in the company.

More about: Platinum Games, Sol Cresta, Bayonetta, Bayonetta 3, April Fools, April Fools’ Day and Neo-Classic Arcade.