The app with trailers of the game was going to launch today, but its director Hasan Kahraman invites us to be patient.

It was a long-awaited day, since for a few weeks there has been a lot of speculation about what Abandoned is. Many fans suggested that it would be a new Silent Hill and that Hideo Kojima would be at the helm. Until Blue Box Game Studios, responsible for the game, played with that possibility on social networks, although they immediately retracted. A presentation was confirmed for today, but what ended up arriving in its place was a message giving the bad news: we have to wait.

It was planned to be show the game for the first time in motion with the first trailer for Abandoned, but what has arrived is a video recorded by Hasan Kahraman, game director, saying that they want to be sure that what they are going to teach is up to the task and have postponed the presentation until next August. This has fallen like a jug of cold water among the community, and will increase the unknowns for weeks about what this mysterious survival horror project will be.

Over the last few days the presentation has been delayed twice, which also promised to be revolutionary, teaching the game from a PS5 app. It was only a few days of waiting, but now it will be time to wait more than a month. You might want to save the bullet for the next Gamescom, which takes place in August.

In the meantime, we will have to wait to know what happens in these weeks and if they clarify more information about it, since the fans have developed numerous theories about what we have seen of the game that make the community believe that Abandoned is a new Silent Hill of Kojima. We were going to have an answer, but it won’t be today. At the moment, the work of Blue Box is being more similar to a marketing tool, and that it is apparently an indie product, than a video game in question.

