The new Fantasy Championship project: a competition, over 50 creators who will compete in the first 5 days of Serie A, thousands of Italian fantasy coaches who will be able to challenge them, only one final winner.

The Creators Cup is the first Italian fantasy tournament – organized by La Gazzetta dello Sport – in which the most important sports communities, the most popular influencers and creators in the world of football and fantasy football will battle it out. There are over 50 including Gli Autogol, Calciatori Brutti, Calling Himself Bomber, Lisa Offside, Nazionale Creators, Zona Fanta, Che Fatica La Vita da Bomber and many others. But they won’t be alone: ​​any of you will be able to enter the league and challenge them by demonstrating on the pitch that you are the best fantasy coach.

HOW DOES IT WORK — The tournament will take place in the first 5 days of the Serie A championship. Each creator will participate with his own squad by choosing his favorite players, studying possible bets and low-cost shots. There will be two leagues: a private one in which the creators will compete against each other, and a public one in which each of you can enter and challenge them. You will be called to demonstrate all your experience and intuition because it is in 5 days that you can achieve glory. It will be essential to study the calendar of each team, be updated on the form of the players and choose those who, in your opinion, will be able to give you precious points. Play Fantasy Championship and challenge the most popular sports communities, influencers and creators in the world of football, you could win over 2000 prizes and €300,000 in prize money! To sign up CLICK HERE

PARTICIPANTS YOU CAN CHALLENGE — At the Creators Cup there will be over 50 social faces, communities, influencers and creators. You will be able to challenge Gli Autogol, ambassador of Fantasy Championship, the National Creators team, sports communities with millions of global followers such as Calciatori Brutti, Call yourself Bomber, Che Fatica La Vita da Bomber, and again OCW Sport, DNA da Bomber, Goal Italia, Pastorizia Football Club, Zona Gool, I Tifosissimi, Universo Calcistico, Palla o Campo, Melancholy Rossonera, la Cantera, Calciomercato, Interistigram, Chiacchiere da Bar. Among the individual creators and influencers, Lisa Offside, i Fiusgamer, Manuela Meleleo, Ila Limelli, Off Samuel, Mirko will participate Cisco, Bar talk, Fantatia, Lorenzo Cantarini, Gabboman, Nicole Sanna, Chiara D'Ambrosio, Bruna Andrisani, El Italo, Stefano Raimondi, Alessia Aloisio, Camilla Spinelli, Ludovica Meriggioli, Chiuzzo, Luca Diddi "The Tactician", The Mask , Stefano Finari, Gabriel Lazzari, Ematoshi, Luca Cohen, Arbitrino, Luca Mastrangelo, Edodinu, NicolòconunasolaC, MomoASR7, Lomi3099. And that's not all, because even the most expert fantasy football communities will take the field – which promise to be tough bones to beat – such as Zona Fanta, FantaBoom, Fantaredazione, Fantapazz, Fantamagazine, Fantatraorè, New Fanta Vision, Fanta Domenica, FantaRete, Fantapassion. Who will be the best? We are waiting for you on the field.

