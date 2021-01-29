Sega has been restructured, and among other things put the creator of Yakuza as creative director Sega. The success of Yakuza: Like a Dragon has reminded players that the Yakuza series is one of the important sagas of video games. And with more Yakuza games coming to Game Pass, it seems like a good time to be a fan of the series. Much of the love for the games in the series, including Yakuza: Like a Dragon, is the tone that mixes quirky and bizarre moments with serious gangster drama.

These staples of the Yakuza series came from the mind of Toshihiro Nagoshi, the creator of the franchise. Toshihiro Nagoshi held an already important position within Sega, being the creative head of Sega, that to understand well the difference between creative director and creative head, the latter is the highest position of the creative team within a company. Therefore the change of Nagoshi to creative director of Sega is strange.

It is not yet known whether this decision came as a result of the recent restructuring of Sega or was it a request from Nagoshi himself. The chief creative officer is, after all, an important and prestigious role in a company like Sega. It’s one that Nagoshi also won, as he’s worked on more than just the Yakuza series, and his game repertoire are mostly big names at Sega. Hopefully, this position will allow him to go back to working directly on video game development, so 2021 will be a good year for Yakuza.

For those unfamiliar with the Yakuza franchise, they are particularly strange in their combination of tones and gameplay features. These many disparate elements somehow come together into a really nice whole, with Yakuza: Like a Dragon innovating with RPG mechanics. So there will surely be good things that will happen now that the creator of Yakuza is the creative director of Sega.