Seamus Blackley has reacted to the purchase of Microsoft by referring to the Activision Blizzard controversy.

Not even a month has passed in 2022 and we already have before us the news of the year in terms of video games. Yesterday the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft was announced for a figure close to $70 billion, something that has not left anyone indifferent and that has caused Activision’s shares to skyrocket.

The reactions have not been long in coming, especially in relation to the situation that the company had been dragging, with the controversy of the cases of harassment and sexual abuse in the company that had put its president, Bobby Kotick, in the eye of the hurricane. The fact that the CEO, along with the rest of the accomplices of these bad practices in the company, earns even more money with this operation, has not pleased Seamus Blackley, creator of the original Xbox and no longer owned by Microsoft.

I dislike that the reward is a paydaySeamus Blackley“I dislike that the reward years of despicable practices towards developers is a big payday for those responsible, “he explains in a tweet on his official account. “My hope is that the acquisition causes a change in Activision’s work culture and can hold accountable those who have hitherto avoided”.

“I strongly believe in Phil Spencer as a leader and executive. I think it’s a smart move and could represent a big win for xbox. There are huge challenges in every big operation, but I only see overriding issues with the work culture above everything else.”

“It is incredibly strange to see the little Xbox eat Activision”, has sentenced a Blackley who is waiting, like all of us, to see what happens with Bobby Kotick. For the moment, he maintains his position as part of the operation process, but his future is uncertain despite knowing that expelling himself from the position would be very expensive even for the interests of Microsoft, which will have to deal with this situation in the best possible way.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Xbox, Seamus Blackley, Microsoft, Activision, Blizzard, Activision Blizzard, Harassment, Abuse and Discrimination.