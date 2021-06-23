American and British programmer and businessman, creator of the popular McAfee antivirus, John McAfee was found dead in a prison in Spain. About this on Wednesday, June 23, the newspaper Diario writes.

McAfee was detained in Spain at the request of the United States last year. The kingdom’s court approved his extradition to the United States. The American authorities believe that the 75-year-old businessman has evaded taxes by channeling his income to the accounts of dummies. He was detained at the San Esteve Sesrovires prison in Barcelona. According to a statement from the Catalan Ministry of Justice, McAfee could have committed suicide. The circumstances and causes of the tycoon’s death are being investigated.

John McAfee is widely known in the cryptocurrency space. He has a dubious reputation in the crypto market and is known for his eccentric behavior. At the end of 2017, he promised to eat his genitals if the bitcoin price does not reach a million dollars by the end of 2020.