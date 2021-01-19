He Original Xbox creator supports an Xbox fan who was insulted by the press. That’s right, Seamus Blackley who is no longer part of the Xbox team recently weighed in on behalf of an Xbox fan, offering his support for the 14-year-old on Twitter. The story Blackley was commenting on appeared in The New York Times and focused on parents having a discussion with their son about his 40-hour-per-week screen time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This caught the attention of Blackley, who made multiple comments on the story, saying the teenager had been insulted in the press and offering to send him something to make up for it. Apparently the developer is tired of the stories that show video games as a threat to life, especially in times of the coronavirus. It’s not every day that I know how the creator of the Original Xbox supports an Xbox fan.

Things have been hectic for Xbox and its fans in many ways.. Although most of these are positive, awkward moments have also occurred. The fact that the creator of the Original Xbox supports an Xbox fan somehow shows us the sense of belonging that Xbox generates, and also the importance that video games have in the lives of many people. The truth is that the pandemic has been the best time to meet with video games as a way to find something good to do at home. So it is clear what made Seamus Blackley sympathize with the teenager.

“This child has been insulted in the press, internationally, and needs our support as players and developers. We can do this . I am so sick of these stories! Is this a reprint from the 1990s? The media has saved our social connections during this time, and it’s okay to relax some concerns IMHO. Sam blackley

Hopefully this story has a happy ending. But we should really be happy that there are people who continue to defend gamers and also, indirectly, to Xbox as a way to be calm and be happy both in normal times and in times of coronavirus. Even more so when it happens that the creator of the Original Xbox supports an Xbox fan.

