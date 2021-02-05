Seamus Blackley, the creator and designer of the original Xbox, has asked fans if they would like to see an Xbox Classic Mini, it would be the original Xbox, with the classic style and that it would only play original games, a design around the model prototype 2000. In fact, this is not the first time this has been discussed. In February 2020 there was a rumor that an Xbox Classic Mini would be revealed in 2022, that is, one year ahead of this.

It is interesting to see how Balckley raises the possibility of this new Xbox Classic Mini, although he would undoubtedly have several problems to face. Like the fact that in general the original Xbox is still available thanks to backward compatibility, but it sure would be a great option for collectors and lovers of the brand. Blackley has been very active lately on networks.

These are the Xbox Live functions most requested by users according to a report

The creator of the Original Xbox is interested in releasing an Xbox Classic Mini

In a recent tweet, Blackley shared an image of the original design of the first Xbox, asking fans if they would be interested in the Xbox Classic Mini being released where only first-generation games can be played. While this might just be an open question, it’s worth remembering that Blackley did something similar with the original Xbox Duke controller, which later became a reality.

As expected, fans fully support the idea of ​​an Xbox Classic Mini, and many share images from their original Xboxes and even reference a Ninja Gaiden Easter Egg, which featured the same console design hidden in one level. We still do not know if this project will become real as predicted by the rumor from the beginning of last year. But we hope so.

The director of Cloud Gaming at Microsoft pronounces on the exclusivity of Xbox games