Stepan Putilo, founder of the largest Belarusian Telegram channel Nexta stated that Nikolai Lukashenko, the son of the current head of state, was being prepared for the role of a politician who was supposed to be ideal for Belarus in mass creation. However, the massive protest actions changed the attitude of Belarusians towards this young man.

As Stepan Putilo said in an interview with video blogger Yuri Dudyu, a certain positive image was being created in the Belarusian media for Nikolai Lukashenko.

“He plays the piano, knows Chinese and other foreign languages, and travels with his dad to international forums – why is he not an ideal politician of the future in the mass understanding? I think that’s what they trained him for. But I don’t think that Belarusians can vote for him in potential elections, because his name is very important.“, – said Putilo.

He also noted that some Belarusians even felt sorry for Nikolai Lukashenko, but after his appearance with a machine gun in his hands, he can be regarded as an accomplice of his father.

Earlier it was reported that Nikolai Lukashenko may continue his studies in Russia.

