This year we have attended the premiere of the Halo series, a production that can be enjoyed on Paramount+ and that has led to Master Chief from the legendary Xbox saga to the big screen, becoming the most watched on the service. One of the original designers of the renowned character is Marcus Lehtowho has recently surprised by his statements about the project.

I have mixed emotions and opinionsMarcus Lehto“I’m still getting over the series. Lots of mixed emotions and opinions,” said a few days ago the Bungie veteran. “I’m not sure where the inspiration for the series comes from right now. It’s not the Halo I made“, he commented in another message posted on his social networks, making it clear that he thinks he is moving away from what was conceived in the original material.

However, shortly after he wanted to clarify that those words do not mean that he completely hates her. “I didn’t say I hate the series. Some parts are interesting. I just I’m confused by many of the decisions that have been taken and that feel quite outside of the fiction that I helped create.

Marcus Lehto was art director of the first installments of Halo, and unfortunately for him he will have to continue receiving questions about what he thinks of the series, since it has been renewed for a second season by Paramount+. The platform has grown thanks to additions like this to the streaming service, although production is still undated in Spain.

