Sloclap’s intense kung-fu combat for PC and PlayStation is also a bestseller.

Who will take the GOTY? Asking this question in February is not something that touches us, but with several releases already behind us, there are beginning to be those who have at least one candidate to be on the list. That is the case of Neil Druckmandirector of The Last of Us: Part II, who wanted to propose SIFU to take the statuette after finishing the acclaimed Sloclap action video game for a few days.

“Good God! I’m done with SIFU!” There are some things to be the GOTY here!“, Said the Naughty Dog screenwriter between exclamations. Such statements, coming from a winner of the award for best game of the year at The Game Awards for his latest work, will have been received with enthusiasm in Sloclap, which does not stop receiving good reviews , as well as very positive data on production sales.

In this sense, on Friday reported on Twitter that half a million players they had already signed up to master SIFU’s devastating Pak Mei kung-fu techniques. It remains to be seen if these numbers can go further thanks to word of mouth.

Let’s remember that SIFU is for sale on PC through Epic Games Store, PS5 and PS4, offering players a third-person action adventure with intense hand-to-hand combat starring a young kung-fu apprentice seeking revenge. You can delve deeper into the video game from the authors of Absolver by reading the analysis of SIFU by Toni Piedrabuena, who said in his conclusion: “it’s not perfect, but it does seem to me that Sifu is an excellent title.”

As for Druckmann, it is unknown what exactly he is working on, beyond his participation in the HBO series The Last of Us and sharing job offers in at least three different Naughty Dog projects on networks.

