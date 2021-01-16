The Last Night is a promising game set in a cyberpunk universe that was announced almost 4 years ago. This indie game created by Odd Tale Games garnered huge recognition when it was unveiled at E3 2017, but we’ve heard from it very little since. Its director is usually quite active on Twitter, to the point where we can say that The creator of The Last Night lashes out at Cyberpunk 2077.

In the wake of CD Projekt’s official apology for the Cyberpunk 2077 situation, Tim Soret has created a thread on Twitter where he has not only attacked the culprits of the current state of the game due to bugs, but has focused on problems a lot. most important parts of the game, highlighting the failures of the AI ​​or how empty and superficial the game is. The fact is that he has been at ease.

Dishonest. Bugs aren’t the issue. It’s the lack of basic features, the abysmal cops AI, NPC AI, driving AI, the lifeless & non-interactive city (shops, street food), etc. It’s also the false marketing, lies, convenient omissions, all while taking preorders full steam ahead. https://t.co/vmyuIWLtHn – Tim Soret (@timsoret) January 14, 2021

The problem comes when, well, many are the fans who have been waiting for a long time for Soret to tell us something about The Last Night, a game that in itself is very interesting and that shares the atmosphere with Cyberpunk 2077. It does not end up being too sensible to launch to the destructive criticism of a developer when the project you have in hand has not proven to be more than smoke that has not seen the light in 4 years. Soret’s move is certainly questionable.

The Last Night, the Cyberpunk game from Odd Tales, is still in development

In any case, CD Projekt Red has already drawn up a route plan to solve many of the problems of the game and who knows even if at the end of 2021 the product we have in our hands completely changes the perception of users. For now, disappointment with CD Projekt is the order of the day and that is that Cyberpunk 2077 gives many reasons for it.