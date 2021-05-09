One of the authors of the idea of ​​the Immortal Regiment action, Tomsk journalist Sergei Lapenkov, spoke about the most provocative participant of the march from those whom he saw personally, reports E1.

Several years ago, in Moscow, Lapenkov noticed a woman fully dressed in the colors of the St.George ribbon. She was wearing a dress, a jacket, a skirt, a hat made of fabric in black and orange colors of a commemorative ribbon, and shoes were trimmed with “St. George” fabric.

“She stands at the top of my pyramid of terror. I have not seen a more disgusting sight. And in her hands was a photograph of a soldier – I don’t know what he would say to her if he saw it. This is even worse than children in wheelchairs stylized as tanks or machine-gun carts, ”added Lapenkov.

The author of the “Immortal Regiment” notes at the same time that at the last shares of such “foam and husk” in different cities of Russia was already much less.

The first initiators of the Immortal Regiment action are Tomsk citizens Igor Dmitriev, Sergei Lapenkov and Sergei Kolotovkin. For the first time, they organized a procession in 2012, several thousand people then became its participants, although the creators counted on a maximum of 50 people. Now this movement covers more than 80 states, last year in Russia alone, an estimated over 10 million people took part in the “Immortal Regiment”.