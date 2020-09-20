The designer of rocket and space technology, the creator of the missile system with a guided hypersonic warhead “Avangard” Herbert Efremov responded to the words of US President Donald Trump about the theft of Russian developments. This was reported by Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

Efremov clarified that Trump considers his predecessor as President Barack Obama guilty of transferring secret technologies to Moscow. “Only Barack Obama has been US President since 2009. Our experiments in these cases began in the Soviet era, when Obama was a teenager. He went to school while we were already experimenting with hypersound, ”he added.

Earlier, on September 19, Trump accused Russia of stealing hypersonic technology from the Obama administration. According to him, after receiving classified information, Moscow was able to create a “super-duper-hypersonic” missile. Trump added that Washington currently has a significantly faster rocket.

In January 2018, Efremov reported problems in the creation of hypersonic weapons. According to him, the developers of this type of weapons will have to solve the problem of ensuring long-term movement at hypersonic speed of an object in the atmosphere. For this, it is necessary to create ramjet, rocket-turbine-direct-flow or a combination of turbo-direct-flow propulsion engines. However, the world-famous vehicles with ramjet engines, both domestic and American, are exclusively research-based, the designer noted.