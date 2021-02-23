Shingeki no Kyojin continues to attract the attention of anime fans thanks to its final season, so they constantly appear fanarts They portray the main characters.

From time to time one or another famous artist decides to create their own version, for example, Butch hartman, the creator of The magical godfathers, who was recently accused of plagiarizing an illustration of another person.

Although it sounds strange, an illustrator is accusing the artist of copying one of his designs from my house and even to get income from it.

Plagiarism or inspiration from Shingeki no Kyojin?

Some days ago Butch hartman published an illustration based on my house of Shingeki no Kyojin, supposedly ordered as a commission directly with the artist.

Looks like it was ordered on a commission.

A short time later, the account of Twitter @ 028ton reported that his followers noticed several similarities with one of his designs published in 2018, and as you can see, they look very similar.

This illustration arrived in 2018 and looks similar to Hartman’s.

Through an extensive statement, @ 28ton asked his followers not to buy plagiarized works from Butch hartman, as he did not have permission to profit from his design.

The problem, and what the plaintiff seems to have forgotten, is that neither of them has the rights to profit from the image of my house or the characters of Shingeki no Kyojin, since your image belongs to Kodansha.

In the message he clarifies that Butch does not have the rights to publish the image, but does not mention that he does not have them either.

Until now Butch hartman hasn’t mentioned anything about it, and as far as we know, the creators of Shingeki no Kyojin They have not presented a position on the fact either.

We must admit that the pose is practically identical to the work of @ 028ton, but the style of drawing and even the range of colors is different, so we cannot consider it plagiarism as is.

What do you think?

