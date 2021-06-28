Masahiro Sakurai introduced online in the Nintendo Wii installment, but only because “the times needed it.”

By Axel García / Updated June 29, 2021, 08:20 11 comments

The creator of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Masahiro Sakurai, never had in mind the competitive explosion that the franchise would have thanks to online modalities, the online game. This is stated by the Japanese creative in an interview for Famitsu magazine, translated by Nintendo Everything, after the introduction of Kazuya as the new fighter of the game.

I think the best way to enjoy Smash is at home with your friends.Masahiro SakuraiIn it, the director of Smash spoke of his original vision for the franchise. According to him, Smash is too unpredictable by its objects, and changes in the scenes. Although he is glad that players can enjoy one-on-one battles, he thinks it would be “unfortunate” if these competitive matches were to give a bad impression of these games.

The director thinks that the best way to enjoy Smash is at home in the company of friends, and the competitive level that the franchise has reached goes “against their nature”. For him, Smash is about accessibility, not competition. The addition of online play, introduced in Super Smash Bros. Brawl, was solely “because the times warranted it.”

However, the players kept asking this modality in future installments, and Sakurai abandoned his confusions of those times to offer what people wanted. “To play these titles, the best thing is not to try to perfect all their mechanics, but find the things you understand, and expand your skills from that point, “Sakurai mentioned it.

As an example, and to reinforce his thinking, he spoke about the Ryu’s Shoryuken in Smash. “There is a simple command, and a more complicated one, to execute the movement. We thought about making the attack stronger with the original Street Fighter command, but that would affect more those who cannot make the move, which benefits those who can. “The interview concludes with this last example, and Sakurai ended by saying that each person should enjoy Smash with playing style that you prefer.

More about: Nintendo, Super Smash Bros., Masahiro Sakurai and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.