The development of chemical warfare agents of the “Novichok” group was carried out in the late 70s for the Soviet army after similar chemical weapons appeared in service with the United States. This on Friday, September 4, in an interview with “Lente.ru” said one of the creators of “Novichok”, Doctor of Chemical Sciences and biochemist Leonid Rink.

“It was required to produce an organophosphorus chemical warfare agent of nerve action. This was what I was doing as well. The development of Novichok has been going on for over ten years. The result was what the customer wanted, but I cannot voice these requirements, ”Rink said.

He also noted that at different times “Novichok” had different names invented by the military: first “Nuclon”, then “Horse”. And the name “Novichok” was coined by “one colonel” in the late 80s.

On September 3, the chief toxicologist of the Omsk Region and the Siberian Federal District, Alexander Sabaev, said that if the condition of the Russian oppositionist Alexei Navalny had been caused by the ingestion of substances from the Novichka group into his body, the people accompanying him would also have suffered.

On September 2, the German authorities, citing military toxicologists, said that Navalny had been poisoned with chemical warfare agents from the Novichok group. Berlin called on the Russian government to respond to the new data.

Alexei Navalny became ill on August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the plane was urgently landed in Omsk. The first two days he was treated by doctors from a local hospital. On August 22, he was transported to a clinic in Berlin.