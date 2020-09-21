The founder of the largest Belarusian Telegram channel Nexta Stepan Putilo, who shed light on how Nikolai Lukashenko was “molded” into his father’s heir, said in an interview with Russian blogger Yuri Dudyu that he considers Crimea annexed by Russia.

“This is annexation. At that time it was the territory of Ukraine and according to the laws of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, it was impossible to put to a vote, a referendum on the issue of disconnecting some from Ukraine, – said Putilo, answering the question whether he considers Crimea annexed by Russia.

He also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin “stayed too long”, writes “Crimea. Realities”.

“There are problems with freedom of speech and assembly. (…) There are many questions for Russia from the international community. The sanctions were not just imposed. There is Crimea, there are problems with the war in Syria, there is some pressure on Belarus “, – noted Putilo.

As you know, the NEXTA Live channel is one of the most popular in Belarus and actively covers the protests after the elections.

The project, which does not have either full-time journalists or a website, calls itself “decentralized media of the 21st century” – content creators are caring people who are at the epicenter of events.

NEXTA is pronounced as “nekhta”, which means “someone” in Belarusian.

On August 14, Belarusian media reported that a criminal case had been opened in the country against the creator of NEXTA, Stepan Putilo. Russian law enforcement agencies also put Putilo on the wanted list.

Earlier “FACTS” wrote that in Belarus on Sunday, September 20, there were massive anti-government demonstrations, in which, according to various estimates, from 50 thousand to 100 thousand people took part. The security forces tried to suppress the protest and took more than 230 people to the paddy wagons.

