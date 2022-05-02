Currently one of the Shōnen most acclaimed in pop culture is My Hero Academia, a series whose main theme is the training of students to become professional heroes. Story that could come to an end soon, this through a message that the creator released to fans not long ago.

During last winter, Kohei Horikoshi, drew attention when he commented that if everything goes as planned, this manga series will come to an end in about a year. With his argument on the table, fans are worried about whether it will be a worthy closing for the franchise or if it will be something abrupt as has happened with more works.

Horikoshi has a very bittersweet message from the My Hero Academia Vol. 34 manga where he says the goal is in sight and wonders just how much longer can he draw these characters? 🥺🥺 Here’s the translation! #MHA #BNHA pic.twitter.com/fysO12oMbQ — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) May 1, 2022

Here is the translation of the message Horikoshi made by a fan on twitter:

I feel like I can finally see the goal. It’s a rather strange feeling to get to this point. In the past, I just drew without worrying, but now I wonder how many more times I can draw these characters. Change is terrifying, as is getting older. Until the next volume then!

The manga itself, for its part, has already been giving clues that the story will soon come to an end imminently. Since the confrontation between heroes and villains is more latent than ever. At last we will know how it is that Midoriya he became the greatest hero of all time.

In more anime news, the new trailer for Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Here you will find the complete note.

editor’s note: Without a doubt, it will be nostalgic to give the work a farewell. However, it is better that way, after all the author does not want to be stuck all his life with a single project.

Via: comic book