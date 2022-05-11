As the months go by, the followers of My Hero Academia they are getting more and more excited, and it is that next fall the next season will be released that is planned to bring a great plot arc. Specifically in this animation the character of star and stripewhich was created with influences from dragon ball.

In the last volume of the manga, several different sketches of Kohei Horikoshi, one of which were initial designs for the aforementioned American heroine. Apparently it was created specifically so that a battle could be created on the same scale as the series dragon ballthe reason why Cathleen Bate He has colossal stature and strength.

As already mentioned, it is likely that this female character will not be introduced in the sixth season of the anime, since almost all the episodes are going to keep the heroes busy against the biggest villains. However, fans will wait patiently to see the titanic showdown of Shigaraki Y Cathleen Bate onscreen.

In news related to My Hero Academia. It is confirmed that before the arrival of the sixth season there will be two special OVAS to be released in Japanese theaters next summer. If you want to know all the details about it, here You can check what these alternate stories that the animation studio will bring to the fans are going to be about.

