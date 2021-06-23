Notch returns to give the note on social networks, receiving the response from Cliff Bleszinski and more developers.

Markus ‘Notch’ Persson He went over the years from being “the personable creator of Minecraft” to becoming known as one of the most controversial personalities in the video game industry. All this due to his controversial statements and opinions on multiple issues. The point is that the original creator one of the most popular games in history has once again hit the mark by stating that Minecraft is deadVery strong words when you talk about your own work, even though it is now owned by Microsoft and out of their hands.

“I am not used to speaking ill of the dead, but yeah minecraft is kinda dead“Persson published last night on his social networks. A simple message, which quickly set his reply box on fire with messages of all kinds, even from other developers. People like Cliff Bleszinski, the creator of Gears of War who is also outside his own saga, and who has not hesitated to expose Notch for his attitude.

It’s very dirty of you to drop my ** da like thisCliff bleszinski“It’s very dirty of you blurt out my ** da like this about the company that bought your freedom, “referring to the fact that Notch voluntarily sold Mojang to Microsoft to withdraw.” It would be as if I were to say ‘GEARS NOW IS GARBAGE’. Not, I want to see that my son is doing well. Man, seriously, what the *** is. “And Cliffy B wasn’t the only one to speak up. DUSK creator David Szymanski has been more subtle when answering “Notch, man, I don’t know what you’re saying.”

And it is that Minecraft not only already exceeds 200 million games sold. In addition, each year it has increased its numbers of active users, and currently has more than 140 million active players each month. Figures that, No matter where you look at them, they don’t seem like a “dead game”. Was it an attack of rancor on the part of Notch? Or a simple way to get attention?

More on: Minecraft, Markus Persson, Cliff Bleszinski, Twitter and Controversy.