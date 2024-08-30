Invincible is getting a live-action movie, which was announced in 2017. What’s the status of the project? The creator of the saga talks to us about the feature film and what we can expect.
Invinciblethe animated series by Amazon, is a success and fans are waiting for it to continue. However, it is not the only project in production. We know that a live action filmeven though there has been radio silence on the issue for years.
The film had been announced in 2017 and finally we have some sort of update from Invincible creator Robert Kirkman.
The Invincible Live-Action Movie Review
Kirkman, speaking to The Direct, said: “It is still under development. We’re still working with Universal. You know, the show is doing so well. I think the movie has to be absolutely perfect. It takes a long time to get the pieces aligned and everything working together so you can make it work. So it’s been in development for a long time and probably will be for a while.”
He added: “Precisely because, in relation to the show, must provide a different experienceit still has to be true to Invincible in some interesting ways. But it has to be its own thing. It has to stand on its own. That’s why we’re spending a lot of time making it. But I think when it finally happens, it’s going to be really cool.”
Kirkman also stressed that the film “has to be as good as the show, but in a lot of ways It has to be better than the show because, you know, movies are hard and you have to get audiences into theaters,” he then joked that “it might take so long that Timothée Chalamet can play Omni-Man.”
We also remind you that the Invincible series will have a fourth season: the creator comments on the idea of breaking the third season.
#creator #Invincible #updates #status #liveaction #film #announced
Leave a Reply