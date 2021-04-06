The creator of the reality show “Dom-2”, former State Duma deputy Valery Komissarov called the idea of ​​restarting the program on the U channel unsuccessful and announced the closing date of the updated project. He shared his opinion in an interview with the publication StarHit.

According to Komissarov, the authors of the show will not succeed without him, since Dom-2 is his author’s project, and everything they did without him “inevitably and always failed”. “Dom-2 is now the two halves of the Titanic, which lie at the bottom. They got them, tinted the inscription “Titanic”, and now they will be launched. This is the new Titanic, but with the same result, ”he said.

Valery Komissarov believes that the authors of the project, for a successful restart, should have changed its concept or chosen participants more carefully. “If they couldn’t find new superstars for six years before closing, why should they do it now?” He wondered.

The creator of the reality show even announced his readiness to install a champagne fountain for three thousand liters in front of the office of the U TV channel in case the show is on air until September 1. “Most likely, the final closure will take place much earlier – within a month and a half, maximum three,” Komissarov expressed confidence.

Earlier, Valery Komissarov already predicted the failure of the updated television project. predicted the transfer of failure. In his opinion, in order for Dom-2 to become interesting again, absolutely everything in it needs to be changed, the creator of the reality show is sure. For example, in his opinion, the fate of the old participants no longer worries viewers, but a simple recruitment of new characters will not arouse their interest. Komissarov expressed confidence that a reality show should constantly surprise, and also show real life, and not a drawn picture.

On April 2, the TV channel “Yu” confirmed the information about the restart of the reality show “Dom-2″ on its air. The project will be named “Dom-2. New love”. The format of the reality show will be the same as it was on the TNT channel, which broadcast Dom-2 for 16 years, until the end of 2020. New releases will begin rolling out on April 19th. At the same time, the composition of the hosts has not changed – the project will be led by Olga Buzova, Ksenia Borodina, Olga Orlova, Vlad Kadoni and Andrey Cherkasov. It will feature both “star” members from past issues, and newcomers.