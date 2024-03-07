













When reports began to appear that Microsoft games, like HiFi Rushwould reach other consoles, information emerged that the same could happen with gears of war. Well, they asked the creator of this franchise about it.

That is, with Cliff 'CliffyB' Bleszinski, who in his comments hinted that he would like to see Marcus Fenix ​​and company appearing on other platforms. At least this designer is open to such a tempting idea.

When talking about the matter, CliffyB pointed out 'in the words of Ronald Reagan (I'm showing my age), 'Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!'alluding to a famous quote from this late American leader.

Bleszinski continued with the theme of gears of war and said 'I think that's what Phil Spencer is looking for. He is betting on the Netflix model. That started with Xbox Game Pass and then they noticed that they had to be on all devices.'.

Cliff Bleszinski went on to say 'People have joked about Gears of War coming to PlayStation for over a decade and, you know, I think 'the more the merrier''.

Then he highlighted 'if people own a PS5 and can play and experience the next-gen Gears games, that means more GoW tattoos'.

Subsequently, CliffyB spoke of the example left to him by a well-known colleague who is the co-creator of the series. Doom.

Bleszinski pointed out 'one of the things I learned from one of my heroes, John Romero, is that it is very good to remind people about their past while guiding them towards their future as far as their career is concerned'.

This designer finished by saying 'I have no problem promoting the Gears fandom. I accept it'. So the creator of gears of war He sees no problem with it being a multiplatform franchise. For him it is much better.

