Even if The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild It was GOTY 2017 and the consensus gave it good reviews after its debut, it also divided opinions among the most hardcore fans of the Nintendo franchise. In that sense, some opinions focused on the weapon system, others on some elements of the open world and some more on the dungeons. Precisely, these fans do not want this to be repeated in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2including Cliff Bleszinski, the creator of Gears of war.

Cliff Bleszinski revealed what he doesn’t like about Zelda: Breath of the Wild

After the presentation of the advance of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 everything was expectation and celebration, especially because the game could arrive in 2022. However, there was also room for some fans to remember what they did not like about the first installment and one of them was Cliff Bleszinski, the father of Gears of war, who unleashed the ire of some followers. What happened is that the creative ironized the name of the game and its weapon system, so that when sharing the advance he named it “The legend of my weapons will not break after 3 hits, perhaps?”.

This post went straight to the weapon system of Breath of the Wild and the fact that the duration of the same must be taken into account since they are a perishable resource. Later, Bleszinski pointed out that he also did not like the dungeons of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, an element that moved away from what the franchise had managed until then.

also I didn’t like the dungeons am I the only one – Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) June 16, 2021

The creator of Gears of war is a big fan of The legend of zelda

Obviously, some followers of Cliff Bleszinski went overboard for his comments against Zelda: Breath of the Wild, motivating another publication of the creative in which he pointed out that as a child he saved every penny to buy the first The legend of zelda, so he knows what he’s talking about, and he made it clear that what he likes about the franchise is the adventure in its purest form, without so many complications.

Y’all motherfuckers coming at me about my Zelda criticism as if I didn’t save every damned penny from my paper route to buy the FIRST one in the 80’s. Not gatekeeping. Just a fan of … pure adventure. – Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) June 16, 2021

What do you think about the criticism around Zelda: Breath of the Wild? What would you change for the second installment?

