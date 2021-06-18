George RR Martin clarifies his role in the development of FromSoftware and declares himself one more fan of his work.

Elden Ring is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated video games among 3DJuegos readers, and possibly even more so after the presentation of its first and long-awaited gameplay trailer at the Summer Game Fest a few days ago. The action-fantasy RPG has among its incentives a plot background created in collaboration with the author of A Song of Ice and Fire (Game of Thrones) who has spoken about the production in a recent interview in the United States.

These games are like movies. They take a long time to developGeorge RR MartinGeorge RR Martin It is of the opinion that the development of the new thing from the parents of Dark Souls “it goes quite slow”, and it is said by someone who takes his time when writing his books. His statement does not have to be a criticism of FromSoftware’s work, but rather a sample of the burning desire that he has, like many others, to see a game finished in which there is a part of his imagination. “These games are like movies. They take a long time to develop.”

In this sense, Martin has taken the opportunity to clarify its role in production. “I created a fairly detailed scenario for FromSoftware, from which they began to make the game,” he explains in his talk with the WTTW station picked up by Kotaku, adding that he has not had much relationship with the development team for a while. “It has been several years since I last met them, they came periodically to show me some of the monsters that they had drawn. “

Luckily for George RR Martin and those who are so eagerly awaiting its release, the wait for the game is already a matter of months. Elden Ring dated its launch for January 21, 2022 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. You can check its latest news in this video of reactions with Alejandro Pascual and Carlos Gallego, and if you want to know more you have this other special with its references to Dark Souls.

In addition, today we have echoed in 3DJuegos a statement by Hidetaka Miyazaki stating that Elden Ring will not have an easy game mode.

