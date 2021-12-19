George RR Martin has shared some of the video games he has played and his thoughts on what’s new from FromSoftware.

There are many reasons to be eager to play Elden Ring. With an impeccable track record of Hidetaka miyazaki In its Souls universe, the next installment of the FromSoftware franchise is positioned as one of the most anticipated titles of 2022. But no less remarkable is the presence of author of A Song of Ice and Fire (Game of Thrones) in the creation of the game universe.

I love creating worlds and writing storiesGeorge RR MartinGeorge RR Martin has related on his blog how his collaboration with Elden Ring began and how they piqued his interest in the game. “Hidetaka Miyazaki and his incredible team of video game designers, the creators of the Dark Souls series, approached from Japan to ask me to help them create the background and story of a new game they were working on, “explained Martin.

I have to say it looks amazingGeorge RR MartinThe writer has confessed that video games are not his thingAlthough years ago he played some games, mainly strategy, such as Railroad Tycoon, Romance of the Three Kingdoms and Master of Orion, but Miyazaki’s offer excited him enough that he could not reject it. “They were doing innovative things with magnificent art and what they wanted from me was just a bit of world-building – a deep, dark, resonant world that would serve as the foundation for the game they planned to create. And it just so happens that I love creating worlds and write imaginary stories. “

Martin has emphasized how long video games take to develop, noting that today they are even bigger than movies, a long wait for the writer to see the aspect of the world that he helped create and that now, few months from launch, has confessed that “it looks amazing”. The next February 25, 2022 We will finally be able to enjoy the new FromSoftware proposal and if you want to know how our first contact with the game was, remember that you have available our impressions of the first ten hours of Elden Ring play.

