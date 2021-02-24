A man suspected of stealing money by remote means was taken into custody in the capital, reports press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia…

According to preliminary police reports, the attacker created several fictitious online stores, ostensibly to sell electronics and gadgets. The value of the goods was significantly below market value. However, after the buyer made the payment, the seller no longer got in touch, and the store ceased to function.

The attacker – a resident of the capital, previously convicted of a similar crime – was arrested. A preventive measure was chosen for him in the form of detention. A criminal case was initiated under article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

“There are reasons to believe that the defendant may be involved in 60 episodes of fraudulent activities. And the total material damage can exceed 6.5 million rubles, ”said the official representative of the Russian Interior Ministry, Irina Volk.

Earlier it was reported that the Saratov region opened a criminal case against employees of three cemeteries in Saratov, who are suspected of selling places in the cemetery. The attackers demanded from the relatives of the deceased from 10 to 50 thousand rubles for the provision of a burial place, although by law this service is free.