Hiro mashima He is undoubtedly a prolific author. Over time he has created series such as Rave master, Fairy tail, and more recently, Edens Zero.

The latter, like the aforementioned, will have its respective adaptation in the form of anime. He is currently working on it, while in passing he spends time on the sequel to the adventures of Natsu and company. But it seems that he already has another project.

Fairy Tail creator anticipates his next work

That was revealed through an interview he gave to the medium Oricon News, in which he talked about Edens Zero. There he commented that this series is progressing satisfactorily.

But as he does so, he confessed that he already has a ‘preliminary idea’ about your next job. It seems that he has the idea of ​​returning to a world where magic and fantasy mix. Yes, in the same style as it has Fairy tail, Y Mashima describes it as ‘Royal Fantasy’.

From the creator of Fairy Tail comes another anime: Edens Zero thrills fans with trailer

That is to say, ‘Real Fantasy’ in Spanish. In this case it would be in the style of medieval Europe. Now, there are some who fear that it means that it ends prematurely. Edens Zero.

However, there are those who point out that Hiro mashima He is the type of author who usually keeps his creations for a long time, and as he goes, he thinks about the next one.

It seems unlikely that he will leave her aside, since as we mentioned before, his anime is on its way and will be out this year.

By now he is very busy with Edens Zero

According to plan, it will be released in April. As to Fairy tail, because although the main series is over, it continues through 100 Years Quest.

It is suspected that at some point it will have its own adaptation as an anime, and at present, it already has eight volumes that compile its chapters.

The one that is not seen to return one day is the series of Rave master. Gives the impression that Mashima He was very satisfied with it, and there is no point in having a sequel.

What is uncertain is when this mangaka will reveal this project. You can imagine what it will be at the end Edens Zero, which has already reached 12 volumes.

It is precisely because of this that he got his anime, so that the studio in charge has enough material to work with. Let’s just hope that this time Hiro mashima create a little more original character designs. Sometimes it seems that he even ‘traces’ his own works.

Source.



