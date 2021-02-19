Dragon ball has shown us several transformations throughout its chapters, and surely when you were a child you dreamed of reaching one of the many phases of the super saiyan.

With the arrival of the saga Super a few more were added, although the first one puzzled fans by not showing a Goku muscular and imposing.

Several years have passed since the super saiyan god debuted in Dragon ball, and finally Akira toriyama clarified why he opted for this design.

In an interview revealed by Kazenshuu, Akira toriyama talked about ‘The Battle of the Gods’ and the decisions they made for the movie.

One of the topics that attracted the most attention was the design of the transformation in super sajajin God, same as Goku reached in Dragon ball and that generated a lot of conversation for showing a less imposing version.

At first she looked unappealing.

In response, Toriyama He clarified that he intended to give him a more human and less male look.

‘I was reluctant to the idea of ​​Goku getting more and more macho, or having a stunning transformation, so I wanted to make a change of course. On the other hand, an unchanged Goku would be difficult to understand, so I just changed the hair and eye color. ‘

Due to this reason we saw the protagonist with less muscle mass and a much kinder gesture than other transformations of Dragon ball, although not all fans loved her at first.

Dragon Ball modified the subsequent transformations

Shortly thereafter came the phase of super saiyan god super saiyan, which showed a more defined musculature but also with a simple design.

Finally they surprised us with the ultra instinct, which did not modify too much the body of Goku, although it included sparkling effects that made it look stunning.

Did you like the new designs of the super saiyan?

