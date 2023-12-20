Video games are art, but they are also a commercial product that must be successful in order for a developer to continue creating and perhaps get more budget for an even more ambitious project. However, not everyone is interested sell a lotfor example it doesn't matter in the slightest Kazutaka Kodakavideo game author famous for example for Danganronpa and Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE.
The statement occurred on X, where Kodaka wrote in response to a user: “Why I only make games that I like. So I don't care if they sell well or not. Because it is more characteristic of perfection and it is not a game that everyone will like. I want as many people as possible with a similar sensibility to mine to buy my games.”
It all arose from a series of posts, again on X, in which Kodaka declares that Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE is the best detective game and the best visual novel, with also the best characters and the best stories. The creative is certainly confident.
Selling is still important
However, it should be noted that Kodaka doesn't say that he doesn't care if his games sell, but that they don't care if they get incredible results. His goal is still to sell as much as possible, but within his niche, i.e. “people with a similar sensitivity to him”.
Another detail is more interesting, namely that his goal is not to create something perfect, because it would be less distinctive. Even what you might consider flaws are probably seen by Kodaka as fundamental elements of his style.
You what do you think of Kodaka's works?
