Video games are art, but they are also a commercial product that must be successful in order for a developer to continue creating and perhaps get more budget for an even more ambitious project. However, not everyone is interested sell a lotfor example it doesn't matter in the slightest Kazutaka Kodakavideo game author famous for example for Danganronpa and Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE.

The statement occurred on X, where Kodaka wrote in response to a user: “Why I only make games that I like. So I don't care if they sell well or not. Because it is more characteristic of perfection and it is not a game that everyone will like. I want as many people as possible with a similar sensibility to mine to buy my games.”

It all arose from a series of posts, again on X, in which Kodaka declares that Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE is the best detective game and the best visual novel, with also the best characters and the best stories. The creative is certainly confident.