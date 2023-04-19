In total, there are already at least 80 detainees for the plot of corruption and embezzlement of Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) in Venezuela. Most of the defendants belong to the circle of collaborators of former minister Tareck El Aissam. After a month of his resignation, his whereabouts are unknown.

The night of this Tuesday surprised the capture of Ysmel Serranowho in addition to being close to El Aissami, had merits for being one of the creators of the Twitter account @chavezcandanga, the user of Hugo Chávez in that social network.

Serrano used to talk about his work while he was in charge of the communication room that monitored the account and boasted that his work had allowed the “fracture” of the centralized “communication hegemony” in the big media.

He even wrote a book about his contribution to the Twitter account. Today he is one more of those pointed out for the embezzlement of PDVSA.

Serrano's book is titled @chavezcandanga a hurricane on the net

Along with Salem Hassoun Atrach, Serrano appeared on national television wearing the orange inmate uniform to be presented at their court hearing.

The official also served as vice president of PDVSA and on several occasions appeared with El Aissami. He was Secretary of Commerce and Economic Development of Aragua and President of CVG International and General Director of the Superintendent of the National Integrated Customs and Tax Administration Service (Seniat).

#OnVideo🔴 In this way, the presentation hearing of Ysmel Romer Serrano Florez and Salem Hassoun Atrach, both implicated in the PDVSA-Crypto corruption plot, was held pic.twitter.com/TKO3wByEqC — Alfred Nazareth (@luchaalmada) April 19, 2023

According to the research portal for profiles of public officials, Poderopedia, Serrano was also president of the Fund for the Social Protection of Bank Deposits (Fogade).

From a young age, he maintained ties with El Aissami as they studied together at the Universidad de Los Andes and founded left-wing movements, leading student centers.

For two years, Serrano was in charge of the National Directorate of Prisons, and was one of those who promoted the Modelo de Coro Prison together with Tareck ElAissami.

Research Update

The Attorney General of the Republic, Tarek William Saab, wrote updates on the PDVSA case on his Twitter account. He indicated that at the moment there are 56 arrest warrants and 107 search warrants.

On corruption in the Venezuelan Corporation of Guayana there are 14 arrest warrants and 51 searches. They also add up to three arrest warrants and seven searches related to the Cartones de Venezuela company.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

