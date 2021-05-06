My hero academia He still has a lot to show his fans, and as the chapters progress, events get more raw.

It is quite normal for others mangakas pay tributes to the works of your colleagues, and this time Tite Kubo, creator of bleach, created his own version of a character from Kohei Horikoshi.

Due to the success of this series, an exhibition was mounted with various articles from My hero academia, and it was there that fans discovered a strange drawing that caught their attention.

Through their Reddit account the user / hyogurt shared a photograph where the image of Denki Kaminari, one of the students from class 1A, riding a skateboard.

The interesting thing is that said art was not drawn by the creator of My hero academia, but Tite Kubowho brought us bleach.

The photograph was taken within an exhibition dedicated to the work of Kohei Horikoshi, shortly before it was closed due to the preventive measures taken before the covid-19.

If this was not enough, the lucky ones who were able to visit the exhibition mentioned that there were also messages from the creator of Naruto, and even illustrations by Yuki tabata, who gave the heroes the style of Black clover.

My hero academia proved to be a hit around the world, and the proof of this is that each new chapter sells like hot cakes in almost every country where it is available.

Maybe it’s too early to theorize how this series could end, but when the time comes it will be a worldwide phenomenon, perhaps bigger than Shingeki no Kyojin.

What do you think of this tribute made by Tite Kubo?

