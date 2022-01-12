Ken Levine’s work has been in development for years, and at the moment does not have a release window.

His success with titles such as Bioshock or System Shock 2 have made Ken levine in a relevant figure in the industry, as his ideas have captivated a lot of players. His career has led to the closure of Irrational Games and the founding of Ghost Story Games, a new studio with fewer employees. After this, Levine fans have been waiting for news about his next game, something that hasn’t happened in years.

We didn’t want to teach [el juego] too early, because we thought it was going to leave earlierKen levineNow, Levine has decided to give some general touches of his project in the podcast of Arcade Attack, which has been echoed Gamespot. Despite this, the creative has not provided very specific details and has remained in a assessment of what players might find: “I think people she will be surprised, but not surprised from what they see, “Levine mysteriously explains.” In equal parts. But it is yeah… It’s kind of interesting, and I’m excited to show it to people. “

Beyond this brief description, Levine has also spoken of his future announcement: “We did not want to take the path of teaching [el juego] too early because we thought it was going to come out sooner“says the creative.” I think players want to be … they want to know what they are going to have, and the only way to really do that is announce it near its launch“.

Of course, the development of the title is giving a lot to talk about. Shortly after the start of the year, several workers and former employees of Ghost Story Games criticized Ken Levine for his dire leadership, so it is not a surprise that the game carries years in process. As for one of his star franchises, Levine has used the same interview to reiterate his total dissociation with Bioshock, so he will have absolutely no role in his fourth installment.

