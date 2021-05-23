According to the official report about the death of Kentaro miura, creator of Berserk, is that he died from a acute aortic dissection. It is a tear in the inner layer of the aorta.

It is not clear what caused it. Sometimes this occurs due to a strong impact at chest level. But on other occasions, it is a consequence of congenital problems or hypertension. The latter is aggravated by certain factors.

Kentaro Miura’s lifestyle was unhealthy

The manga began in 1989. While there appear to be no statements from Miura about his health since that year, it is from 1993 that the comments on it began.

That came to light in a compilation made by a fan of this author in Reddit. In that year, this mangaka he complained about having ‘only two days off’ year. He also talked about losing weight (about five kilos) without doing practically anything. He also talked a lot about lack of sleep.

At the beginning of the 90’s he commented ‘in the last two months, my average sleep time has been less than four hours’. He hardly ever left his study, and when he did, he suffered from heat stroke.

It was a sign that his physical condition was not the best. Between 2004 and 2007, his comments about being overworked were frequent. In 2005 he said ‘I broke down again from overwork’. A reflection of the exhaustion I had.

Despite everything, he wanted to continue with Berserk

At some point he came to comment ‘my life is a mess, with nothing but manga’. But the determination to continue with Berserk he was older. To the degree that he declared ‘but I can’t go back now, so I’ll keep going!’.

Something that emerges from his comments is that his diet was not ideal. There is no mention of her consuming fat, but there are nutritional bars, vitamin supplements, and energy drinks. He also ate a lot of chocolate.

He even went so far as to say ‘So does that mean 2/3 of Berserk is provided by Otsuka Pharmaceutical?’. The latter is a Japanese company that manufactures the products mentioned above.

It is not clear if he drank a lot of coffee: the drink is not mentioned as such, but some articles of Otsuka they do contain caffeine. The fact is that overwork, the few hours he slept, inadequate nutrition and other factors further aggravated his situation.

Of course, only a medical report could corroborate it, but in view of what happened it is very possible.

