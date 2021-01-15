Josef Fares, responsible for Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, A Way Out and the next It Takes Two, has been characterized in recent years by sharing controversial opinions that do not leave anyone indifferent. Now, in a recent interview granted to the IGN portal, the Lebanese creative has spoken about the new Microsoft consoles, specifically about their nomenclature. And is that the creator of A Way Out thinks Xbox Series X | S have very confusing names. Below we leave you a translated transcription of his words, yes, saving us all the bad words that Fares has used throughout his statement.

“That is a very confusing name. What the heck is going on with Microsoft? They’re losing it, man. What the hell is going on? Same as Series S, X, Mex, Next. I mean, who knows this? Come on. What madness. Call it Microsoft Box and you’re done. I do not know. It is an absolute disaster. Trust me, even they are confused in their offices. What is this X, S? I don’t know, what the hell ”, were the words of Josef Fares in this regard. Despite his excitement when it comes to referring to this topic, do not take too seriously someone who always talks about all subjects with the same impetus with which he has referred to the name of Xbox Series X | S.

The creator of A Way Out is outraged by the low percentage of users who finish the games

The truth is that the supposed confusion What these two names can produce was a topic that seemed forgotten, but that Fares has been in charge of putting it on the front page of the media. At the time it was commented that the difficulty could be found by those users not very assiduous to information about the video game and that they would find themselves in difficulties when choosing between Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One X or Xbox One S. The reality is that, despite this, Microsoft has been selling at a fantastic rate in the first months of life of their new consoles. What do you think about the words of Josef Fares?