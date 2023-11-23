The poetry of life is inspired by the language of science, that is, mathematics. Due to this relationship, Paul Valery (1871-1945) combined poetry and geometric formulas. And he did it out of curiosity to understand the reality of the world. He admired Pius Servien (1902-1959), pseudonym of Piu-Șerban Coculesco, a mathematician, physicist and also a poet of Romanian origin, of whom Valery highlighted his double role as a wise man and an artist when it came to combining poetry with mathematics.

All things considered, poetry and mathematics are not so different matters; As Valery himself said, the gift of geometry is not incompatible with that of poetry. What’s more, from simplicity, the same one that Valery maintained, the world can be explained with numbers the same as with poetry. And this is something that Professor Alessandro Macarrone has achieved with his recent book titled The infinite pleasure of mathematicsa manual published by Blackie Books and where the poetry of numbers is combined with the invisible world and its reflection in nature.

For example, when it comes to talking about prime numbers, Professor Maccarrone tells us that they are the basic constituents of natural numbers, so far everything is in place, but the appreciation becomes brilliant when he compares prime numbers with electrons and with electrons. quarks, the subatomic particles that constitute the basis of matter. But it doesn’t stop there and Maccarrone continues playing. With numerical examples he reminds us that any natural number can be expressed as a product of prime numbers, carrying out a decomposition that is the closest thing to the DNA of each number.

When it comes to operating with subunits, Professor Maccarrone once again takes us to the invisible world where quarks and elementary particles They fit together to form “the puzzle of matter”, organizing themselves in the region where everything is possible. What Maccarrone comes to tell us in his work is that harmony is beautiful to us because we associate it with the relationship between magnitudes that express natural phenomena. Because underlying every aesthetic canon is hallucination controlled by mathematical science.

Paul Valery knew it, he knew the poison of the poetic impulse, the sting that fuels the creative spirit and that provokes “something similar to a calculation” and that immerses the poet in a game that is similar to the resolution of a mathematical problem that requires a certain degree of abstraction. The search for beauty from ideas and configurations leads the poet to reach the universe of mathematics and also the opposite, that is, mathematical formulas have the beauty of a poem capable of combining the intensity and simplicity necessary to transfix us on edge. to the point

For these things, Paul Valery began to study the relationship between poetry and mathematics, dedicating a good part of his life to it, being part of the group led by his admired Pius Servien, an avant-garde artist and scientist who investigated how mathematical structure fulfilled its purpose. aesthetic pattern function; a particular artistic mold activity that will serve as a basis for the words to become poetry.

