Sharjah (WAM)

A cultural session held within the activities of the 18th session of “Sharjah Heritage Days” confirmed that the UAE launched several initiatives that seek to create a true creative environment that contributes to nurturing talents and energies, and supports the transformation of the cultural and heritage product into an economic product that can contribute to the country’s domestic product. Dr. Majid Bou Shlibi, a researcher and specialist in cultural policies, said during a session entitled “Creative Economy” that the term creative economy imposed itself in recent years on the map of cultural work.