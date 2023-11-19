Finnish artist Inka Nevala, who was appointed creative director of the world’s most elite sex club SNCTM in 2022, spoke about its clients and rules. About it reports Daily Mail.

SNCTM opened in Los Angeles in 2013 and has since earned a reputation for hosting the most elite sex parties for wealthy guests. “SNCTM events typically have a maximum of 100 guests to ensure the atmosphere is both intimate and adventurous,” Nevala said.

She noted that all partygoers must adhere to a formal dress code – men must wear tuxedos, and women must wear evening dresses and elegant lingerie. The director also said that guests can enter into any relationship only by mutual consent. In addition, it is prohibited to get drunk in the club.

Nevala noted that the main goal of SNCTM is to create “high sensual art that goes beyond what is permitted.” “But the most important rule is to be open to new things and enjoy yourself and others,” said the artist.

As night falls, many show participants and club guests become completely naked. Some women, according to Nevala, wear nothing but jewelry. Other visitors prefer BDSM-style accessories, such as collars and leashes.

For couples who decide to get to know each other better, there are separate VIP sofas and even hydromassage baths. At the same time, according to Nevala, “mysterious creatures” roam throughout the club and exciting performances take place. “And in the midst of this, beautiful rich people make unique erotic journeys,” she concluded.

